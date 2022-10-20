Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.45-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.70 billion-$4.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.77 billion.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $83.87 on Thursday. Lamb Weston has a 52-week low of $49.71 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.27 and a 200-day moving average of $73.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.26. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 93.98%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LW shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 2,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $225,693.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,781.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sharon L. Miller sold 4,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $397,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 59,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,072,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock worth $863,314 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lamb Weston

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,025,493 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,348,000 after purchasing an additional 235,014 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 554,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,790,000 after purchasing an additional 200,316 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,971,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 416,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,973,000 after buying an additional 105,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.