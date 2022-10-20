Laqira Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $287,094.00 (LQR)

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $75.90 million and approximately $287,094.00 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0253 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Laqira Protocol has traded up 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002986 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.07 or 0.27631563 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010792 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Token Profile

Laqira Protocol launched on November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Laqira Protocol is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Laqira Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Laqira Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

