Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LVS. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.46.

Las Vegas Sands Price Performance

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

