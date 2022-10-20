Las Vegas Sands Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:LVS)

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 37,842 call options on the company. This is an increase of 25% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,281 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 89.9% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Las Vegas Sands by 43.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 8.0 %

LVS stock traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. 407,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,481,861. The company has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

