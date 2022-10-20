Lasertec (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Shares Up 2.1%

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $23.85 and last traded at $23.38. 165,929 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 114,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lasertec from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Lasertec Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.58.

Lasertec Company Profile

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer related systems, such as SiC, GaN, multi-wavelength, and wafer edge inspection and review systems; wafer bump inspection and measurement systems; and TSV back grinding process measurement systems.

