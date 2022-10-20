LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ) Upgraded at Citigroup

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

LATAM Airlines Group Stock Up 17.5 %

OTCMKTS LTMAQ opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.83. LATAM Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.70.

Get LATAM Airlines Group alerts:

LATAM Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:LTMAQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter.

About LATAM Airlines Group

LATAM Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services primarily in Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, other Latin American countries, the Caribbean, North America, Europe, and Oceania. As of June 30, 2022, it provided passenger transport services to 133 destinations in 20 countries and cargo services to approximately 141 destinations in 23 countries, with an operating fleet of 300 aircraft and subleased one B767 cargo freighter to a third party.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LATAM Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LATAM Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.