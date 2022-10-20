LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV) Shares Up 1.5%

LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF (NYSEARCA:ACTV – Get Rating) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $28.33 and last traded at $28.00. 7,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 9,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.59.
LeaderShares Activist Leaders ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.29 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19.
