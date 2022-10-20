LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 94,791 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,987 shares.The stock last traded at $8.39 and had previously closed at $8.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LZ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. JMP Securities downgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.88.

LegalZoom.com Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.47.

Insider Buying and Selling at LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $163.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.29 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 17.14% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LegalZoom.com news, CEO Daniel A. Wernikoff sold 15,977 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $183,096.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,682.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 23,643 shares of LegalZoom.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $270,948.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 496,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,686,314.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,370 shares of company stock worth $1,012,720. Insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LegalZoom.com

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

