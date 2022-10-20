Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.30-$2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.10 billion-$5.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.32 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Leggett & Platt in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Leggett & Platt from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.00.

NYSE LEG traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $31.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,120. Leggett & Platt has a 12-month low of $30.28 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 7.31%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.97%.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,063.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,871,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,000 after buying an additional 20,675 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

