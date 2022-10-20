LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Geneva Capital Management LLC

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 856,779 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LeMaitre Vascular were worth $39,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMAT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,562,000 after purchasing an additional 28,008 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,879,847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $87,357,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,426,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,278,000 after acquiring an additional 130,881 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,461,000 after buying an additional 9,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in LeMaitre Vascular by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,247 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,029,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at $329,770.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 21,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.97, for a total value of $1,173,499.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,544,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,885,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 18,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,235.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,770.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,633 shares of company stock worth $3,534,996. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.32. 1,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $47.51. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.18, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $56.47.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.51%.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. It offers angioscope, a fiberoptic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; perfusion catheters to perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature; and thrombectomy catheters, which features a silicone balloon for removing thrombi in the venous system.

