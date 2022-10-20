Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.44-$1.49 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.41 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $23.18.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of LEVI opened at $14.22 on Thursday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12-month low of $13.57 and a 12-month high of $28.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.67.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 36.68% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 12,782 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $239,662.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,780,606.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 12,757 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,800 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,852 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 17.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

