Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,087,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,831 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned about 1.40% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals worth $3,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 10,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 13,876 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LXRX opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $358.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 3.85. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.79.

Insider Activity

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 88,803.67% and a negative return on equity of 93.58%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 16,173,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, with a total value of $40,434,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,433,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,083,152.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on LXRX. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain.

