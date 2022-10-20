Liberty Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th.

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $16.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,626.00 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Liberty Energy has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.37. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $942.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LBRT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Liberty Energy from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Capital One Financial lifted their target price on Liberty Energy to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.33.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $154,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,318,326.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Liberty Energy news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $154,300.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,187,189 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,326.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 17,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $273,145.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,371,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,072,219.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,999 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,993. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 7,456.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,464,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,750 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 1,178,716 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Liberty Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,553,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,948,000 after buying an additional 734,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Energy by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,834,000 after buying an additional 542,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,678,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,872,000 after acquiring an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

