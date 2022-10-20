Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) PT Lowered to $29.50

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $32.00 to $29.50 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Liberty Global from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.17.

Liberty Global Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of LBTYA opened at $16.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.47 and a 200 day moving average of $21.26. Liberty Global has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $30.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 63.77%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total transaction of $316,663.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at $974,899.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 32,265 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $613,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 14,277 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $316,663.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,899.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,064 shares of company stock worth $1,095,935. Company insiders own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 387.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

See Also

