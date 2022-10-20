Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW) Shares Purchased by Clear Street LLC

Clear Street LLC lifted its position in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW – Get Rating) by 865.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 459,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 411,950 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Liberty Resources Acquisition were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Ayrton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Liberty Resources Acquisition alerts:

Liberty Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

LIBYW stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.11. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.46.

About Liberty Resources Acquisition

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a business focusing on the natural resources industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIBYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBYW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Resources Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.