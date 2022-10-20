Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Hits One Day Volume of $2.49 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. In the last seven days, Lido Staked ETH has traded up 4.3% against the US dollar. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $1,293.08 or 0.06732963 BTC on exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $4.51 billion and approximately $2.49 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Lido Staked ETH Token Profile

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 4,448,697 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,487,728 tokens. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. Lido Staked ETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi.

Lido Staked ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 4,448,280.11212595 with 3,487,728 in circulation. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 1,281.68989426 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $2,637,629.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using U.S. dollars.

