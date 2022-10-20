Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $2,769.00

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. In the last week, Lido wstETH has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,399.22 or 0.07336347 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a total market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $2,769.00 worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,230.22 or 0.27324877 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010672 BTC.

Lido wstETH Profile

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The official website for Lido wstETH is www.lido.fi.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

