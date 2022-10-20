Lincoln National Corp Has $2.45 Million Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lincoln National Corp decreased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 97,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,058,000 after buying an additional 19,804 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Altria Group by 51.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 16,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 9.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 20,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Altria Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $44.67 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $80.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.28.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 387.63%.

Altria Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.