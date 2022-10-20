Lincoln National Corp Sells 4,885 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Lincoln National Corp trimmed its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 14.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 557 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$101.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Price Performance

TD stock opened at $62.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.93. The stock has a market cap of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.27 and a 1 year high of $86.01.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.696 dividend. This is a boost from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.32%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

