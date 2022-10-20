Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.54 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market capitalization of $61.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.82.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on BX shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Blackstone from $154.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Blackstone from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.04.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares in the company, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total transaction of $143,501.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 822,146 shares in the company, valued at $26,752,630.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,287,611.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,170,577 shares of company stock worth $87,028,541. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

