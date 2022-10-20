Lindbrook Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Argus downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial started coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

WY opened at $29.05 on Thursday. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a market capitalization of $21.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.49.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

