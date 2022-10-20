Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 186 Shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,313 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BMO. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,526 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 527.3% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $5,635,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the first quarter valued at $1,368,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 613,137 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,199,000 after buying an additional 157,586 shares during the last quarter. 42.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Montreal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal Stock Down 2.1 %

BMO opened at $87.82 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $122.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.05. The company has a market cap of $59.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $1.086 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.