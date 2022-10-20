Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 4,296 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 326.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,160.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,628.0% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGK stock opened at $47.64 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.30. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $70.22.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

