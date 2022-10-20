Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 229.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 276.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 352.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in HSBC by 74.6% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 44.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $26.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.25. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $38.61. The company has a market cap of $108.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.57.

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.38. HSBC had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 27.66%. The company had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.28 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that HSBC Holdings plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. BNP Paribas downgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised HSBC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $617.71.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

