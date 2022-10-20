Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in JD.com by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 20,936 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in JD.com by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,906 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in JD.com by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JD.com by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 25.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com Price Performance

NASDAQ JD opened at $41.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.52. JD.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.60 and a 1-year high of $92.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About JD.com

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Susquehanna raised their target price on JD.com from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.21.

(Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.