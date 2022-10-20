Lindbrook Capital LLC Grows Stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.9% during the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 3,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.4% during the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total transaction of $18,235,606.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 175,449 shares in the company, valued at $61,959,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.09, for a total transaction of $293,064.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $504,918.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock valued at $18,599,374 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Public Storage Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PSA. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.91.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $290.90 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $280.83 and a 12-month high of $421.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $51.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $318.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $331.14.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.14%.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

