Lindbrook Capital LLC Purchases 477 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 116.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

TTE opened at $52.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $135.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.69. TotalEnergies SE has a 1 year low of $44.61 and a 1 year high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75. The firm had revenue of $74.77 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 25.95%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($58.16) to €60.00 ($61.22) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €62.00 ($63.27) to €66.00 ($67.35) in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.69.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

