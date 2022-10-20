Litecoin Trading Down 1.1% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 19th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $51.34 or 0.00268079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $3.67 billion and $280.01 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00021285 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001341 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003484 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00016768 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 84,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 71,424,619 coins. The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.org. Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @litecoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io. The Reddit community for Litecoin is https://reddit.com/r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Litecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team.The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support.In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.