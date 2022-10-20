Lithium Chile (OTCMKTS:LTMCF) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Lithium Chile Inc. (OTCMKTS:LTMCF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. Approximately 32,625 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 119,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.34.

Lithium Chile Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.50.

About Lithium Chile

(Get Rating)

Lithium Chile Inc engages in the acquisition and development of mining properties in Chile and Argentina. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in a lithium property portfolio consisting of approximately 91,861 hectares of exploration claims in Chile and Argentina; and a copper-gold property portfolio comprising approximately 21,329 hectares of exploration claims in Chile.

Featured Articles

