London Stock Exchange Group (OTCMKTS:LDNXF) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $90.77

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LDNXF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.77 and traded as low as $82.80. London Stock Exchange Group shares last traded at $84.50, with a volume of 3,010 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,000 ($108.75) to GBX 8,900 ($107.54) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

London Stock Exchange Group Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $90.42 and a 200-day moving average of $93.19.

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.