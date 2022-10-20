Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.10 and last traded at $3.20. Approximately 23,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 19,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.26.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.27.
Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.13). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Longboard Pharmaceuticals
About Longboard Pharmaceuticals
Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing transformative medicines for neurological diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LP352, which is in a Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.
