Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Longview Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LGV – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 15,275 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 118,967 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $9.88.

Longview Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.84 and its 200 day moving average is $9.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LGV. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Longview Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,052,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 258,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 107,635 shares during the period. Fir Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 725,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,078,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 123,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 35,369 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Longview Acquisition Corp. II by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,431 shares during the period. 62.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Longview Acquisition Corp. II

Longview Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the healthcare, industrials, consumer, media, technology, and technology services sector.

