Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LULU. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 440.9% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 119 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 641.7% during the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 89 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of LULU traded down $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $295.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,149. The business has a fifty day moving average of $314.32 and a 200 day moving average of $313.00. The company has a market cap of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.27. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.51 and a 1 year high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 40.95% and a net margin of 15.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,443,083.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $464.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Lululemon Athletica to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $402.63.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

