Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $107.00 at Raymond James

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $114.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LITE. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lumentum from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lumentum from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Lumentum to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lumentum from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LITE opened at $70.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. The company has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.00. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $108.90.

Insider Transactions at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 11.61%. Lumentum’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lumentum will post 4.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total transaction of $261,186.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,825.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.20, for a total value of $261,186.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,288 shares in the company, valued at $2,179,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,909,492. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in Lumentum by 465.6% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 930,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,840,000 after buying an additional 766,170 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,549,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lumentum by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 805,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,633,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 801,223 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,198,000 after purchasing an additional 209,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Lumentum by 576.4% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the period. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Articles

