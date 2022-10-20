Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Trading Down 5.4%

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 15,900 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 86,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

Separately, Haywood Securities lowered their target price on Lumina Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.20 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$99.73 million and a P/E ratio of -5.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Lumina Gold ( CVE:LUM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lumina Gold Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumina Gold Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos project consisting of ten mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 6,373 hectares located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

