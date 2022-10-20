Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Stock Price Up 9%

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.58 and last traded at $6.55. 11,262 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 832,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Trading Up 5.3 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -2.03.

Insider Transactions at Lyell Immunopharma

Lyell Immunopharma ( NASDAQ:LYEL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $35.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 million. Lyell Immunopharma had a negative net margin of 566.14% and a negative return on equity of 25.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lyell Immunopharma news, Director Richard Klausner sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 988,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,328,960. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Lyell Immunopharma by 76.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

Lyell Immunopharma Company Profile

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

