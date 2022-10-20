Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) versus Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Critical Analysis

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Rating) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Magic Software Enterprises has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paylocity has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.4% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Magic Software Enterprises shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magic Software Enterprises 0 0 0 0 N/A Paylocity 0 3 10 0 2.77

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Magic Software Enterprises and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Paylocity has a consensus price target of $271.19, indicating a potential upside of 22.20%. Given Paylocity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Magic Software Enterprises.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Paylocity’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magic Software Enterprises $480.33 million 1.53 $29.33 million $0.56 26.66 Paylocity $852.65 million 14.35 $90.78 million $1.61 137.84

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Magic Software Enterprises. Magic Software Enterprises is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paylocity, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Magic Software Enterprises and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magic Software Enterprises 5.49% 18.04% 9.80% Paylocity 10.65% 17.29% 2.29%

Summary

Paylocity beats Magic Software Enterprises on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services. Its IT Professional Services segment offers IT services in the areas of infrastructure design and delivery, application development, technology planning and implementation services, communications services and solutions, and supplemental outsourcing services. The company offers proprietary application platforms, such as Magic xpa for developing and deploying business applications; AppBuilder for building, deploying, and maintaining high-end and mainframe-grade business applications; Magic xpi for application integration; FactoryEye for virtualization of production data; BusinessEye for organizational business intelligence; and Magic SmartUX for cross-platform mobile business applications. It also provides vertical software solutions comprising Clicks, a software solution for healthcare providers; Leap, a software solution for business support systems; Hermes Cargo, a packaged software solution for managing air cargo ground handling; HR Pulse, a single-tenant software as a service tool; MBS Solution, a system for managing TV broadcast management; Nativ, a system for management of rehabilitation centers; and Mobisale, a system for sales and distribution field activities for consumer goods manufacturers and wholesalers. In addition, the company provides software maintenance, support, training, and consulting services. The company was formerly known as Mashov Software Export (1983) Ltd. and changed its name to Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. in 1991. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions. It also provides human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications. In addition, the company offers talent management solutions comprising recruiting and onboarding, as well as learning, performance, and compensation management; employee benefits management and third-party administrative solutions; employee experiences solutions, including community, premium video, survey, and peer recognition; and insights and recommendations solutions, such as modern workforce index, data insights, and reporting. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company serves for-profit and non-profit organizations across industries, including business services, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, restaurants, retail, technology, and others. It sells its products through sales representatives. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

