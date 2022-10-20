Magna Gold (OTCMKTS:MGLQF) Trading Up 6.1%

Magna Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MGLQF – Get Rating) shares were up 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 0.12 and last traded at 0.12. Approximately 5,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 32,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.12.

Magna Gold Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is 0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.28.

About Magna Gold

(Get Rating)

Magna Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Francisco gold project, which consists of 21 contiguous concessions covering an area of 47,395 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

