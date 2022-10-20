Maiar DEX (MEX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $342.75 Million

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. In the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $342.75 million and approximately $114,965.00 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,052.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006461 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002975 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00005880 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 36.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00023199 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00057178 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00051733 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00022953 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005198 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

MEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @maiarexchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/maiarexchange. Maiar DEX’s official website is maiar.exchange. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maiar DEX (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. Maiar DEX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Maiar DEX is 0.00005459 USD and is down -2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $136,223.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://maiar.exchange/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.