MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.79

Shares of MAN GRP PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:MNGPY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.79 and traded as high as $1.79. MAN GRP PLC/ADR shares last traded at $1.79, with a volume of 800 shares trading hands.
MAN GRP PLC/ADR Price Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.79.
About MAN GRP PLC/ADR
Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.
