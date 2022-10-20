Manchester & London Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Manchester & London Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of LON:MNL traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 359.50 ($4.34). 8,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.12. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £144.77 million and a P/E ratio of -74.47.
About Manchester & London Investment Trust
