Manchester & London Investment Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:MNL)

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc (LON:MNL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 25th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Investment Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of LON:MNL traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.11) on Thursday, reaching GBX 359.50 ($4.34). 8,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,384. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 374.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 379.12. Manchester & London Investment Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 335 ($4.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 628 ($7.59). The stock has a market capitalization of £144.77 million and a P/E ratio of -74.47.

Get Manchester & London Investment Trust alerts:

About Manchester & London Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

Read More

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

Receive News & Ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manchester & London Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.