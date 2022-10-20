Manolete Partners (LON:MANO) Shares Up 3.1%

Manolete Partners Plc (LON:MANO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 215 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 215 ($2.60). 8,986 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 23,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 208.50 ($2.52).

The stock has a market capitalization of £94.31 million and a P/E ratio of 2,637.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 230.92 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 260.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69, a current ratio of 7.39 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

Manolete Partners Plc operates as an insolvency litigation financing company in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the acquisition and funding of insolvency litigation cases. Manolete Partners Plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

