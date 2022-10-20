ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.11-2.19 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $2.11-$2.19 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ManpowerGroup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded ManpowerGroup from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.00.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of MAN stock traded up $3.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,191. ManpowerGroup has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.04%. On average, analysts predict that ManpowerGroup will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 72.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 171.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $267,000. Delphia USA Inc. grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 20.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the first quarter worth about $513,000. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.