Maple Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,453 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Maple Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,453 shares during the quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 341,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 137,166 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 110,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,050,000 after acquiring an additional 17,117 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,279,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,727,000 after buying an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 14.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 17,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of MRK opened at $93.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.14. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The business had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRK. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.83.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

See Also

