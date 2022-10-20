MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $269.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $269.11.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MKTX. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $315.00 to $289.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Trading of MarketAxess

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,423,000 after acquiring an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter worth approximately $850,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after acquiring an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MarketAxess during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $988,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.77 and a 200-day moving average of $261.93. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.65. MarketAxess has a one year low of $217.44 and a one year high of $424.04.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 34.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

