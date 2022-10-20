MarketAxess Holdings Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st.

MarketAxess has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. MarketAxess has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect MarketAxess to earn $7.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.4%.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $233.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.93. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $217.44 and a 12 month high of $424.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.64.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The business had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in MarketAxess by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $219.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $288.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.90.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

