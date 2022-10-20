Marlowe (LON:MRL) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $730.28

Marlowe plc (LON:MRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 730.28 ($8.82) and traded as high as GBX 774 ($9.35). Marlowe shares last traded at GBX 774 ($9.35), with a volume of 233,736 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,160 ($14.02) price objective on shares of Marlowe in a report on Tuesday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 730.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 800.48. The company has a market capitalization of £729.82 million and a PE ratio of 76,400.00.

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

