Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Trading 10% Higher

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) traded up 10% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.50. 100,374 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 5,216,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.82.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.66.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.89.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares in the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

