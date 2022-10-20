Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Masonite International from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Masonite International from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Masonite International from $135.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masonite International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.60.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Masonite International Trading Down 3.5 %

DOOR stock traded down $2.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.16. 172,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,217. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.47. Masonite International has a 52-week low of $65.71 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.15. Masonite International had a return on equity of 32.68% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masonite International will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 23.2% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Masonite International in the first quarter valued at about $2,397,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 156,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 225,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 36,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Masonite International by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 168,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter.

About Masonite International

(Get Rating)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.