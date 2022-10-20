Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Cut to $406.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $417.00 to $406.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.35% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $457.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $398.80.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $297.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $317.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.55. The firm has a market cap of $287.75 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08. Mastercard has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 76,021,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,168,493,000 after buying an additional 5,868,493 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,686,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,606,033,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053,394 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 32,213.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 4,889,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,807 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,909,008 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,489,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102,135 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 35,248.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,791,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,811,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,598 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

